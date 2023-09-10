53-year-old woman stuns people with her energetic dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa

A video of a woman dancing to the hit track Kaavaalaa has left people amazed. The video shows 53-year-old Instagram influencer Neeru Saini showcasing amazing moves to the song from the film Jailer.

The image is of a 53-year-old woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa. (Instagram/@neerusaini__)

“#kaavaalaa @ 53,” Saini wrote as she posted the video on Instagram. The video opens to show her dressed in a casual outfit. She is seen wearing a tank top with cargo pants. Throughout the video, she energetically dances to the song while sporting a big smile on her face. The song is originally picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia.

Take a look at this video of the woman dancing to Kaavaalaa:

The video was posted on August 12. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views. The share has also received nearly 10,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

“I saw this video so many times. Hats off to your energy level,” praised an Instagram user. “The best Kaavaalaa ever. You have nailed it. Love your Cargo pants. Keep rocking,” joined another. “Your version is best among all the versions here,” added a third. “Ma’am, what is your age,” asked a fourth. To which, Saini replied, “53.” A fifth wrote, “Age is just a number, and you proved it.”