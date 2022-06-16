5-year-old British girl publishes book, makes Guinness World Record. See photo

A lot of children enjoy reading and writing from a very young age. Many of them are voracious readers and exceptionally good writers. But this little girl from Britain has taken it to the next level by not only writing but also publishing her own book. The five-year-old girl, Bella Jay Dark, broke the record for the youngest individual to publish a book (female). This was when her book, The Lost Cat, sold more than a thousand copies which is the record-keeping organisation's minimum requirement for setting a record in this category.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, Dark collaborated with her mother, Chelsie Syme, to write and draw the book, which was published by Ginger Fyre Press, a publisher in Portland. “The book tells the story of Snowy, a kitten who gets lost and learns a valuable lesson,” they write.

The Dorset Echo reports that the kid recently decided that she was going to be writing a book. Initially, her mother thought that it was just ‘one of those things.’ The book features a feline who goes on adventures but soon learns an important lesson. Ms. Syme said, "Both her dad and I are very proud. "It's about a cat that goes out getting lost and realises she should not go out without her mum, so it has got a good message to it. "She has done all the drawings by herself apart from one towards the back her older sister Lacey-May produced.

Here is a photo of the talented little girl:

The five-year-old girl, Bella Jay Dark with the book she wrote - The Lost Cat. (Guinness World Records)

