6 am work email leads to apology from management in the Netherlands: ‘They called a meeting’

An incident going viral online illustrates how workplace practices in many European countries prioritize employee welfare over profits. An X user revealed that he once sent a work email at 6 am in the Netherlands. The idea of an employee working early in the morning was so shocking to his employer that they called him to ask if he was facing any “unnecessary work pressure”. How a 6am email led to an apology from a Dutch company. ( Representational image)

Work-life balance in the Netherlands

The Netherlands is known for being among the countries with the best work-life balance in the world, regularly ranking high on the OECD Better Life Index. In this European nation, long hours are often seen as a red flag rather than a badge of commitment.

In fact, according to The Hague International Centre, employees in the Netherlands “generally have clear boundaries between work and personal lives, meaning that laptops stay shut after 18:00 and the weekend is all yours for relaxing.”

Dutch labor laws also support a healthy work-life balance. The country has one of the shortest average work hours in the world, typically around 29 to 36 hours per week.

“Sent work email at 6 am”

An X user revealed that while working in the Netherlands, he once sent a work email at 6 am.

The management proceeded to call a meeting to understand whether he was facing any undue work pressure, and even apologised to him.

“First time I sent a work email at 6AM in the Netherlands, they called a meeting to discuss whether I was experiencing unnecessary work pressure of any kind, and they apologised if they gave me that impression,” the user revealed on X.

The employee was responding to a Reddit post by an employee in the Netherlands who claimed that his American manager tried to formally reprimand him for not working beyond office hours and for logging off at 5 pm.

A discussion on European workplaces

The X post has sparked a discussion on work-life balance around the world.

“Europe actually prioritises work-life -balance over everything. In UK, we are very safety conscious, so any potential health hazard is frowned upon. Immediately it is 1min past your work time, every other work is left till the next working day, so I can relate,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Working in NL is vastly different from the US. They work to live, Americans live to work,” said another.

“Reading this after spending extra time at work to close an alert. Americans really need a better work-life balance. But have you been to South Korea?” questioned one X user.

“Same here on Belgium. Perhaps the managers will work an extra 15 or 30 minutes here and there, but you can easily clock out at the exact time it takes for the 40 hours they pay you. It's considered indeed bad management if your employees are constantly working overtime,” another person revealed.

