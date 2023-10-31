6 sisters defy odds, set to study nursing despite being homeless for a decade

Six sisters, who endured a decade of homelessness, have embarked on a shared journey to pursue nursing degrees. Their challenging odyssey began in 2013 when their parents lost their home. Despite this, the parents’ determination to continue the education of their children remained unwavering. Their parents enrolled them in homeschooling as they navigated from one place to another, living with relatives and friends.

Lawrence siblings posing with their parents. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement/)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In 2013, the Lawrence siblings said they were struggling to attend school after their parents lost their home,” reads a part of the caption written alongside a picture shared on Instagram page Good News Movement.

In the next few lines, the page added how the parents kept the learning of their daughters going. “The parents didn't want it to hold them back so they enrolled them in homeschooling and the 6 oldest sisters earned their GEDs in 2019 and attended Nassau Community College together. They then enrolled in SUNY Old Westbury where they will receive their degrees in public health in May. They also began a Master's program in public health at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in August. After that they plan to take on nursing school. We are thrilled for you all! You’re all the good news today!” the caption further reads.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared four days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated nearly 25,000 likes. Additionally, the heartwarming post has also raked up numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to this Instagram post:

“The levels of overcoming the odds cannot be stated enough! This is massive. Congratulations to the whole family,” posted an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “Life gave them lemons. They turned around and made the best lemonade ever tasted, and served it in fine crystal goblets! Job well done ladies, your futures are unlimited!”

“Wow! Damn that is an incredible commitment by the parents! Homeschooling while homeless,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Nothing is impossible if you have the will and motivation to make it happen. Nobody should let anyone gaslight them into thinking otherwise.”

“You go girls! Strong families stay together and make the best decisions for themselves and as a family. They can support themselves with long lasting fulfilling careers in a field where we need the best!” remarked a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail