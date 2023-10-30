Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala disagrees with Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week remark, says ‘hard work is…’

Infosys founder and former CEO Narayana Murthy engaged in a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of a podcast. During the discussion, he advocated a 70-hour work week to maintain competitiveness with nations like China and Japan. His advice has sparked a flurry of reactions from people of all ages. While some backed his opinion, many voiced their disagreement. Now, Marico Group Chairman Harsh Mariwala has shared his views on Murthy’s remark on X. Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico, countered Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week view.(Priyanka Parashar)

Mariwala agrees that ‘hard work is the backbone of success’. He, however, opines, “It is not about the hours clocked in. It’s about the quality and passion one brings to those hours.”

He further emphasises that the youth should be given roles that ‘challenge’ them and nurture ‘growth and learning’. In his view, when hard work leads to a ‘promising future,’ people are ‘inclined to give their best’.

The Marico chairman also underscores the significance of an organisation’s work culture and work-life balance. “It’s pivotal for organisations to cultivate a culture rooted in transparency, trust, and meritocracy which is devoid of gossiping, backbiting and politicking. The ultimate objective should be to make work so invigorating and rewarding that the paradigm of work-life balance seamlessly integrates,” he remarked.

“When young professionals are passionate and see purpose in what they do, the need to ‘balance’ becomes a harmonious blend of personal and professional fulfillment,” he concluded his tweet.

Take a look at the entire tweet here:

Mariwala tweeted his views a day ago. Since being shared, the post has been viewed over 2.2 lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared their thoughts on his tweet.

Check out a few reactions below:

“Agreed. But nowadays quality is very subjective. So managers have given up looking for quality and always trying to negotiate in salary terms. If the right person is employed for the job, he will do it with passion and does not feel overworked,” posted an X user. To this, Mariwala replied, “The key to talent management is in finding the right people, identifying their strengths and putting them in roles that do justice to their strengths. This helps to create an environment where they can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Another added, “The relationship between management and employee is becoming more and more transactional, this trend needs to be reversed.” Mariwala replied to this comment and wrote, “This relationship is part of culture building in any organisation. It is a time consuming process but lays a strong foundation for the organisation.”

“‘Undeniably, hard work is the backbone of success.’ - Harsh Mariwala. That’s the most important takeaway for me,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Precisely sir. On the dot. Mere hours hardly matter. The ability to kindle the passion in the youth really matters. Necessary atmosphere needs to prevail. Within and without the organisation. It cannot be a stand alone issue.”

