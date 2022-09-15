64-year-old woman gracefully grooves to Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Seth's Lagan Laagi Re. Watch

Age is just a number and is not an indicator of how talented or skilled a person is. And this elderly woman is a perfect example of it. The 64-year-old woman named Ravi Bala Sharma is a fantastic dancer and regularly shares her dance routines with her 1.9 lakh followers on Instagram. In her recent post, she can be seen dancing to Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Seth's hit song Lagan Laagi Re. And her expressions and effortless moves have astounded netizens. There are chances that her dancing skills may amaze you too and might make you say 'wow'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Lagan Laagi Re," she wrote in the caption while sharing the video with a heart emoticon and numerous hashtags, including #dance and #ageisjustanumber. In the video, Ravi Bala Sharma is sporting a blue and white outfit with her hair tucked at the back as she dances to Lagan Laagi Re.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on August 30, the video has amassed more than 57,000 views and over 5,300 likes on Instagram.

"Such beautiful gestures and expressions, wrote artist Manjri Varde, Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law, with several emoticons. "The grace and aura you exhibit are beyond words! What a mesmerizing performance," posted another. "Aunty, you are so graceful. I am amazed every single time. Love and lots of love," commented a third. "Maam, your expressions and that spark in your eyes have all my heart. Sending all the love," shared a fourth.