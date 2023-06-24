6-year-old dedicates 15 minutes to study, amusing timetable goes viral

During our childhood, most of us created detailed timetables that encompassed every aspect of our daily lives. We carefully planned each activity, balancing studying, playing, and resting. These timetables became our guiding compass, helping us navigate through the day. And a six-year-old kid did just the same. He made a timetable and allocated specific time for his academic pursuits and recreational activities. However, the time he allocated to studies attracted the attention of millions and left them in stitches. It is bound to leave you in fits of laughter.

The image shows the timetable created by the kid to manage his time. In it, he allotted three hours to fighting while just 15 minutes of his 24 hours to studying. (Twitter/@Laiiiibaaaa)

“My 6 year old cousin made this timetable...Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindagi to Mohid jee raha hai (Mohid his living his life too the fullest),” wrote Twitter user Laiba while sharing a snap of the timetable of her six years old cousin. With a unique perspective on prioritizing activities, Mohid prepared a timetable that prompts laughter and highlights childhood innocence. He dedicated three hours as his ‘fighting time’ while just 15 minutes as his study time.

Take a look at the timetable right here:

The tweet, since being shared on June 22, has collected over 1.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also received over 17,700 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the timetable:

“I’m curious about that fighting time,” posted a Twitter user. To this, Laiba replied, “All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours.” Another added, “I love his honesty.” “12 hours is a good night sleep,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “I am going to show it to my son, and he would love to follow it. Would tell me mama this is the routine not wat you have made for me.” “I love how taya abu has a special spot on his daily schedule,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this timetable?

