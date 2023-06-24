Heartwarming video of little girl and dog enjoying a game of fetch captivates the Internet

A heartwarming video that is garnering attention online falls into the category of those clips that evoke warm and fuzzy feelings. The video showcases a homeless girl engaging in a game of fetch with a dog. The clip is incredibly delightful to watch and will likely leave you saying ‘aww’ that too repeatedly. You may even find yourself hitting the replay button again and again. Little girl playing a game of fetch with the dog. (Instagram/@theboxertuffy)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @theboxertuffy. It is dedicated to a Brown Boxer dog named Tuffy. The video shows Tuffy in its house’s compound, playing a game of fetch with a girl standing outside. The girl throws a ball, and Tuffy catches it every time. It then enthusiastically returns the ball to the girl. Throughout the video, both seem to enjoy the game and each other’s company. A text overlay on the video reads, “Innocent friendship like this.”

Since being shared on April 7, the video has accumulated over 7.9 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

“Every being has an inner child. This should be a Disney/Pixar film!” posted an individual. Another commented, “Beautiful.” “When dogs choose you in a millions of peoples without any conditions it means you are special one for them,” joined a third. A fourth wrote, “Both of them are so gentle.” “The sign board actually means, Be aware there’s a cutie here to play with you and love you. God Bless these innocent babies. Love you both cuties,” shared a fifth. A sixth added, “This makes me so happy.”

