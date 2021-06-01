Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 6-year-old girl’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
trending

6-year-old girl’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention

In the viral video, the girl appeals to prime minister Narendra Modi to ease the burden of homework on school kids. The video attracted attention of many, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The image shows the 6-year-old kid in question.(Twitter/@NamrataWakhloo)

A six-year-old girl's video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining of a huge burden of homework through online education not only won hearts on the internet but triggered a policy change in Jammu and Kashmir to lighten the pressure on school kids.

In a short video posted on Twitter that went viral, the girl appeals to the prime minister to ease the burden of homework on school kids. The video has so far garnered several views and likes catching the attention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The L-G has directed the School Education department to come out with a policy in 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on school students.

“Assalamualaikum Modi sahib,” is how the girl starts her video message to the prime minister as she complains of her teachers giving her too much homework through Zoom classes.

“My classes are from 10 am till 2 pm... This much homework is for students of Class 6, 7, 10. Why are kids given this much homework Modi sahab?” she says.

The cute video moved Sinha who described it as a “very adorable complaint”.

He directed the department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids.

“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,” the L-G said on Twitter.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video and the incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video prime minister narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP