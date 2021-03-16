Home / Trending / 6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible
trending

6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible

The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The image shows the two kids talking to each other.(Twitter@Ashleyoutloud)

A video involving two siblings is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that the clip will win you over too. It shows how a 6-year-old kid helped his 4-year-old brother to calm down and stopped him from throwing a tantrum.

The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.

The kids’ mother shared the clip on Twitter. “My four-year-old was about to have a whole tantrum and my six-year-old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down.... I’d say I’m doing freaking alright,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, take the clip to see why it has now stolen people’s hearts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman moonwalks underwater with ease. Video may leave you awe-struck

Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile

7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so

Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch

In a follow-up tweet, the mom also explained why the kid was crying.

Do you think the video is incredible and absolutely heartwarming? Then you’re not alone. Many shared how the clip filled them up with happiness. A few also praised the mom for raising such a thoughtful son. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also shared her appreciation for the clip.

Here’s how others reacted to the clip:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP