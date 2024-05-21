 706 people named Kyle gather in Texas to create world record, fail. Here’s why | Trending - Hindustan Times
706 people named Kyle gather in Texas to create world record, fail. Here’s why

AP |
May 21, 2024 08:51 AM IST

706 Kyles of all ages turned up at a park in the suburbs of Austin for an attempt at a world record.

How many people named Kyle can fit in one place? For one Texas city, not enough.

This photo shows the City of Kyle attempting to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name. (AP)
This photo shows the City of Kyle attempting to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name. (AP)

Another attempt by the city of Kyle, Texas, to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name fell short Saturday despite 706 Kyles of all ages turning up at a park in the suburbs of Austin.

The crown is currently held by a town in Bosnia that got 2,325 people named Ivan together in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.

It’s not the first time the Kyles have come gunning for the Ivans. Last year, the official count at what has become known as the Gathering of the Kyles clocked in at 1,490 in the fast-growing Texas city that is about 37 miles south of Austin, the state's capital.

Kyle is not a chart-topper among popular names in the US, according to the Social Security Administration, which annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state. The most recent data showed Kyle ranked 416th among male names in 2023.

By comparison, Ivan ranked 153.

706 people named Kyle gather in Texas to create world record, fail. Here's why

