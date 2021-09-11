73-year-old man smoothly skateboards, video wows netizens

A video, shared on Instagram, perfectly describes the saying “age is no bar”. The clip captures a 73-year-old man showing cool skateboarding skills. Chances are, the video will make you say wow and that too repeatedly.

The video was shared on surf coach Max Timukhin’s Instagram page back. “Igor’ is 73 YO. Igor’ rides his board since 1981,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the man smoothly moving while on a skateboard.

Take a look at the video that you may end up watching on loop:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 3.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Igor is the best… Be like Igor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Igor is smooth as butter,” praised another. “Instagram needs more content like this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

