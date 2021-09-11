Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 73-year-old man smoothly skateboards, video wows netizens
trending

73-year-old man smoothly skateboards, video wows netizens

The video of the 73-year-old man skateboarding has left people in awe.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The image shows a man skateboarding.(Instagram/@timukhinmax)

A video, shared on Instagram, perfectly describes the saying “age is no bar”. The clip captures a 73-year-old man showing cool skateboarding skills. Chances are, the video will make you say wow and that too repeatedly.

The video was shared on surf coach Max Timukhin’s Instagram page back. “Igor’ is 73 YO. Igor’ rides his board since 1981,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the man smoothly moving while on a skateboard. 

Take a look at the video that you may end up watching on loop:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 3.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Igor is the best… Be like Igor,” wrote an Instagram user. “Igor is smooth as butter,” praised another. “Instagram needs more content like this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Dancing’ lemurs at England’s Chester Zoo amuse people, their pictures go viral

British High Commissioner shares tweet about enjoying vada pav in Mumbai

Robert Irwin releases massive green sea turtle back into the wild. Watch

‘Enjoy life’s ups and downs’: Video of very cute goats goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP