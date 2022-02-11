Elderly woman held hostage in Chicago was saved because of Wordle. Here’s how

The game of Wordle has taken over the Internet. Many, across the world, never fail a chance to play this daily game and have developed a habit of it. However, who would have thought that besides entertaining people, the game would also help save an elderly woman who was held hostage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Denyse Holt was asleep in her home in Chicago when a man broke into her home, reports Daily Mail. He then disconnected the phone and locked her in a basement bathroom. The police came to know about the situation through Holt's eldest daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell. She got in touch with the authorities when she noticed that her mother had not sent her daily Wordle updates – which is something she does without fail.

“I'm across the country and I noticed this. I never thought in a million years that this was happening, but it was,” Holt-Caldwell told Daily Mail.

The police were able to rescue Holt after a 17-hour hostage situation. After being rescued, Holt praised the police for their help. The man who broke into her home has since been detained and is pending mental evaluation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the uninitiated, Wordle is a game in which a player has to guess a five-letter word within six chances. Each day, players are presented with a new word challenge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON