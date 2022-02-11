Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elderly woman held hostage in Chicago was saved because of Wordle. Here’s how
trending

Elderly woman held hostage in Chicago was saved because of Wordle. Here’s how

The police were able to rescue the elderly woman after a 17-hour hostage situation due to a Wordle-related information from her daughter.
A woman was held hostage and later rescued because of a Wordle-related incident in Chicago.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The game of Wordle has taken over the Internet. Many, across the world, never fail a chance to play this daily game and have developed a habit of it. However, who would have thought that besides entertaining people, the game would also help save an elderly woman who was held hostage.

Denyse Holt was asleep in her home in Chicago when a man broke into her home, reports Daily Mail. He then disconnected the phone and locked her in a basement bathroom. The police came to know about the situation through Holt's eldest daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell. She got in touch with the authorities when she noticed that her mother had not sent her daily Wordle updates – which is something she does without fail.

“I'm across the country and I noticed this. I never thought in a million years that this was happening, but it was,” Holt-Caldwell told Daily Mail.

The police were able to rescue Holt after a 17-hour hostage situation. After being rescued, Holt praised the police for their help. The man who broke into her home has since been detained and is pending mental evaluation.

RELATED STORIES

For the uninitiated, Wordle is a game in which a player has to guess a five-letter word within six chances. Each day, players are presented with a new word challenge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chicago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP