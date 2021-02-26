Home / Trending / 81-year-old German woman becomes social media fitness star. Know her story
trending

81-year-old German woman becomes social media fitness star. Know her story

Erika Rischko has uploaded videos of herself doing exercises like planks and pull-ups, as well as dancing.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Erika Rischko does stomach presses in Leichtlingen, Germany.(via REUTERS)

When Germany went into lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Erika Rischko, now 81 years old, posted her first 12-second video on TikTok in which she danced the popular Cha-Cha Slide line dance with her husband.

Since then, Rischko has uploaded more than 100 videos of herself doing exercises like planks and pull-ups, as well as dancing, to encourage others to remain active during lockdown. She also shares her videos on Instagram.

"Move and do something! Don't just sit in a corner and mope. That's just the worst," she told Reuters.

Split panel shows Erika Rischko and her husband Dieter. (TikTok via REUTERS)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman who beat bone cancer as a kid is now headed into space. Here’s her story

81-year-old German woman becomes social media fitness star. Know her story

Aashka Goradia calls Smriti Irani an ‘incredible woman,’ posts pics. She replies

Pet rat Donut finishes agility course like a pro. Watch amazing video

She has amassed around 125,000 followers and more than 2 million likes on the TikTok app, which is hugely popular among teenagers and is best known for dance and lip-syncing routines and viral challenges.

In some of her clips, which her daughter shoots for her, she trains by herself and takes on fitness challenges set by people who are decades younger than her.

In others, she and her husband, whom she met in a dancing event years ago, do synchronized dance routines.

Rischko said she was especially encouraged by the comments that young people post in the app, cheering her on.

"I'm really happy. I've never been as self-confident as I am now," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
berlin
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP