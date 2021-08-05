Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy
trending

89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy

“So cute both of you,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The image shows the grandma dancing with her grandson.(Instagram/@ankitjangidd)

If you are looking for something sweet and fun to watch, this video of a grandma and her grandson may just be what the doctor ordered. This video may end up making your day brighter as it is a delight to watch.

Instagram user Ankit Jangid posted the clip. “She is 89 years old and just look at her dance… to help me grow on Instagram… she said in Haryanvi ‘post this online and it’ll get views in thousands’,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered different types of reactions. People wrote how they love the dance performed by the grandma and grandson duo.

“So cute both of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” expressed another. Many shared fire, heart or clapping hands emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 11:12 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP