Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
9 LPA in Gurgaon or 16 LPA in Mumbai? Startup employee warned against salary hike

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 26, 2025 07:16 PM IST

A Gurgaon employee sparked a Reddit debate after receiving a ₹16 lakh job offer from a Mumbai startup.

A startup employee's lucrative job offer sparked a heated debate on Reddithe asked if it was worth moving from Gurgaon to Mumbai for a salary hike. The user, who currently works in Gurgaon, revealed that he has received a new offer from an early-stage startup in Mumbai with a fixed salary of 16 lakh per annum, up from his current 9 lakh.

The startup employee shared his concerns over not being able to maintain his lifestyle in Mumbai.(Representational)
The startup employee shared his concerns over not being able to maintain his lifestyle in Mumbai.(Representational)

"I have a cook who handles meals, and I do the cleaning myself, pretty low-maintenance lifestyle overall. Now I’ve received an offer from an early-stage startup in Mumbai (office near Nariman Point), with a fixed of 16L per annum, plus some additional components (joining bonus, equity, etc.)," he added.

The user said that although the role is exciting, he is worried that 16 lakh per annum salary would not be enough for him to live the same way in Mumbai, especially near South Bombay.

Take a look at the post here:

Considering a switch from Gurgaon to Mumbai, is the hike worth it?
byu/Secret-Ad-7042 inmumbai

"How big a lifestyle adjustment should I expect coming from Gurgaon? If possible, I’d love to avoid relying on Mumbai local trains and maintain the kind of auto-like comfort and short commute I currently enjoy," he said.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of responses, the majority of which were overwhelmingly against the move.

“No, you are living a good life in Gurgaon, don't get greedy and throw it away for a city like Mumbai. Mumbai is literally an extremely fast and busy city,” one user replied.

“Don't even think about. Being from Delhi and in Mumbai for 15 years, I would just say don't. Mumbai is a mess. Moreover, considering the number, hike isn't worth,” said another.

A third user added, “If you love chaos and find your peace in it, then consider coming to Mumbai. Otherwise, I feel Gurgaon has everything that Mumbai has—also cheaper and slower-paced, which I find good.”

