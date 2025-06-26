9 LPA in Gurgaon or 16 LPA in Mumbai? Startup employee warned against salary hike

A startup employee's lucrative job offer sparked a heated debate on Reddithe asked if it was worth moving from Gurgaon to Mumbai for a salary hike. The user, who currently works in Gurgaon, revealed that he has received a new offer from an early-stage startup in Mumbai with a fixed salary of ₹16 lakh per annum, up from his current ₹9 lakh. The startup employee shared his concerns over not being able to maintain his lifestyle in Mumbai.(Representational)

"I have a cook who handles meals, and I do the cleaning myself, pretty low-maintenance lifestyle overall. Now I’ve received an offer from an early-stage startup in Mumbai (office near Nariman Point), with a fixed of ₹16L per annum, plus some additional components (joining bonus, equity, etc.)," he added.

The user said that although the role is exciting, he is worried that ₹16 lakh per annum salary would not be enough for him to live the same way in Mumbai, especially near South Bombay.

Take a look at the post here:

"How big a lifestyle adjustment should I expect coming from Gurgaon? If possible, I’d love to avoid relying on Mumbai local trains and maintain the kind of auto-like comfort and short commute I currently enjoy," he said.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of responses, the majority of which were overwhelmingly against the move.

“No, you are living a good life in Gurgaon, don't get greedy and throw it away for a city like Mumbai. Mumbai is literally an extremely fast and busy city,” one user replied.

“Don't even think about. Being from Delhi and in Mumbai for 15 years, I would just say don't. Mumbai is a mess. Moreover, considering the number, hike isn't worth,” said another.

A third user added, “If you love chaos and find your peace in it, then consider coming to Mumbai. Otherwise, I feel Gurgaon has everything that Mumbai has—also cheaper and slower-paced, which I find good.”