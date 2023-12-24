93-year-old veteran's wish for Christmas cards warms hearts worldwide - See how many he got

The holiday season is a time for spreading joy and kindness, and this year, 93-year-old Larry Pratt from central Michigan is feeling the warmth of the season more than ever. Larry Pratt, a U.S. Navy veteran, receives Christmas cards from around the world.(Jared Nickel)

Larry Pratt's Christmas card wish:

Last year, Larry Pratt shared with his loved ones that he missed receiving Christmas cards. A simple wish that sparked a heartwarming movement.

“People just quit sending cards,” the 93-year-old U.S. Navy veteran told USA Today.

Larry's granddaughter took to Facebook to share his desire for Christmas cards. The response was overwhelming, and the tradition continued into Christmas 2023.

"I have a big mailbox, and in two days it was stuffed, full," Pratt exclaimed.

Larry's wish reached far and wide, transcending borders. As of Tuesday afternoon, he has received a staggering 636 cards from all over the U.S., Canada, and even Australia.

"Where am I gonna stick the rest of them?" Larry humorously pondered.

A difficult holiday season:

Christmas holds a bittersweet note for Larry, who lost his wife Norma in 2012, just before the holidays. The outpouring of cards has become a beacon of light during a challenging time.

"Christmas is a tough time for him," his granddaughter shared. "Now, he lives alone."

Larry's neighbour, Jared Nickel, joined the cause, making posts in multiple Facebook groups to keep the cards coming. The duo has formed a heartwarming bond.

"Larry walks anywhere from one mile to two miles a day," Nickel recalled. "We'll come down, one or the other, and just talk and hang out and help him with anything he may need."

With cards, gifts, and kind notes pouring in, Larry has faced a delightful dilemma – where to put them all in his cosy home?

"I have a small house and only one bedroom. There's only so many walls," he chuckled.

The cards, now numbering 636, hold a special place in Larry's heart. Only four duplicates among them signify the unique love and effort people put into spreading holiday cheer.

"We're now at 636 cards, and there's only four duplicates," Nickel shared. "You can just tell that people wanted to send these cards, and it makes them feel good."