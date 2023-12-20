Woman claims she got baked potato as Christmas bonus, says it is taxable

A woman’s tweet on what she received as her Christmas bonus has gone viral on X. In her post, she claimed that she received a baked potato from her employers. Not just that, she also added that the item, valued at $15, turned out to be taxable. The image shows the Christmas bonus that a woman received at her workplace. (X/@amandajpanda)

X user Amanda B wrote, “My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus. I'm literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now?”

In a tweet on the thread, she explained that it was better than the gift she received last year. “This is an improvement from the 30-minute Wexbex with leadership as our gift last year. It was a Webex because the year before they had to be in the same room with us and they're too good and not doing that again,” she tweeted.

She also claimed that the item she received this year is taxed. She further shared a picture to quench people’s curiosity about how the gift looks.

Take a look at the tweet about getting a baked potato as a gift:

The first tweet in the thread, since being shared a few days ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.7 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

How did X users react to this unusual Christmas gift?

“Just find a place where they truly appreciate your hustle,” suggested an X user. “How is it a bonus if you have to pay taxes on it?” wondered another. “Only baked potatoes? I thought it would least be a variety of potato dishes,” joined a third. To which, Amanda B replied, “And they topped it for us so we didn't go overboard.” A fourth wrote, “Oh. My. Goodness. I think I could buy 15 pounds of raw potatoes for $15. I'm not sure what they are thinking but it doesn't have anything to do with you being a valuable employee.”