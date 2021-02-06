Ever heard of the phrase “Age is just a number”? 94-year-old Bob Hutcheson hailing from Canada proved that by becoming the world's oldest waterskier (male). A video showing him making the record has now left people amazed and amused, both at the same time.

Guinness World Records took to their official Facebook profile to share the video. “Who said slowing down comes with age?! 94-year-old Canadian Bob Hutcheson has just been confirmed as the world's oldest waterskier,” they wrote in the caption.

Hutcheson attempted this record-breaking feat back in 2019 when he was 92 years old, reports UPI. Guinness World Records honoured him with the title recently after his family decided to apply for it.

The video shows him skiing on Bella Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, it has captured people’s attention and attracted tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the nonagenarian.

“Amazing man,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow,” shared another. “Congratulations to you,” commented a third.

"The most challenging part was thinking about it beforehand with the fear of failure even though I was sure that I could do it," Hutcheson told UPI. "It is fun to show grandchildren and others that you can still do stuff no matter how old you are," he added.

What do you think of the record?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON