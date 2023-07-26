94-year-old grandmom turns into Barbie. Watch adorable video

It has been five days since Greta Gerwig’s Barbie released, and the craze for the film has only increased. While Barbie’s marketing campaign has surely impressed millions around the world, several are also sharing reels on the classic dialogue from the film “Hi Barbie.” Now, another such video has gone viral on Instagram. It shows a 94-year-old woman recreating the dialogue with her granddaughter. Not only that, she also changed several outfits while making the reel.

How did the 94-year-old woman turn into Barbie?

94-year-old grandmom turns into Barbie.(Instagram/@Jinal Jain)

This video was shared on Instagram by user Jinal Jain. She often uploads fun and adorable videos with her grandmother. In their latest reel, Jinal can be seen teaching her grandmom how to say “Hi Barbie.” Once she gets the hang of the dialogue, you can see her donning various pink coloured outfits and having fun in them.

In the caption of the post, Jinal wrote, “That’s JIYA, my 94-year-old Daadi. You’re seriously not yet done with the Barbie trend if you haven’t met this 94-year-old Barbie yet. I was wondering if we should do this trend or not because every second reel that I am seeing on Instagram is just so Barbie, that I didn’t even feel like watching the movie. But ya’ll know I hate regrets. So here we are hopping on to the Barbie trend in our own way."

Watch the video of the 94-year-old woman as Barbie here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to six million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this special Barbie:

An individual shared, "Aww this is soo cute lots of love to you both and especially cutest nani." A second added, "She is adorable." A third wrote, "You are extremely lucky to have her in your life! Such an amazing video!!! Loved lovedddd itttt." A fourth commented, "I love those bangles on the outfits." A few others have reacted using heart emojis on the video.

