97-year-old grandmother reacts to granddaughter's engagement ring. Watch adorable video

Surprising your family with the engagement news is one of the most wholesome moments. Many parents and relatives burst into tears of happiness over the announcement. Recently, a woman recorded the reaction of her 97-year-old grandmother after she revealed that she was engaged. This clip is too wholesome to miss.

The video, which was shared by @xinhuilovette shared where shows her presenting a ring to her grandmother. The elderly woman is a little shocked to see the ring. Later, the woman shows her the proposal video, and it curls up her grandmother's lips into a smile.

In the post's caption, the woman informed that her grandmother has always been worried about her. She added, "After all these years of concern, I've grown up, and she grew old. I hope that in her twilight years, I'm able to give her the assurance that her granddaughter is well and happy in life. And she doesn't need to worry about me anymore."

This video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted online, it has been viewed by more than two million people. The clip has also received several comments.

Take a look at some reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "My grandma passed away last year at 96. Seeing this made me feel as if she was here today looking at my future self getting married." Another person said, "Aww, cute!! This is so sweet. God bless your marriage. " A third person added, "I love this! If I could turn back time, I would spend more time with my grandparents and take them out more often. Time flies, and sometimes the biggest regret is not doing more for them as they've done for us! Spend more time with your family and spoil them! Wish I'd done that sooner. Congratulations to the newlyweds."

