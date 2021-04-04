Home / Trending / 9-year-old Canadian boy bags world record title for longest milk tooth extracted
trending

9-year-old Canadian boy bags world record title for longest milk tooth extracted

Hailing from Peterborough, Canada Luke has kept his tooth in a safe which he later wants to keep it on display.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The image shows Luke Boulton with his father Craig Boulton.(Guinness World Records)

The memories of losing our milk teeth and saving them carefully for the tooth fairy are some of the exciting moments most of us have experienced in our childhood. For 9-year-old Luke Boulton, the experience was a bit too special that has helped him grab a place in the Guinness World Records. If you’re wondering why, let us inform you that Luke broke the record for the longest milk tooth extracted and is the proud owner of the title now.

According to the blog published by Guinness World Records, Luke’s tooth measures 2.6 cm and was extracted when he was eight years old. Hailing from Peterborough, Canada Luke has kept his tooth in a safe which he later wants to keep it on display, adds the blog.

The image shows the extracted tooth. (Guinness World Records)
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Mirror, mirror on the wall’: Horse gets bamboozled after looking at reflection

Sleepy baby koala cuddles with mama in adorable clip. 'Aww's guaranteed

Chocolate-makers dig through social-media data to boost Easter sales

Delhi shop sells gold paan worth 600, video prompts mixed reactions

"It was a bit disturbing at first to think that was in someone's mouth," Luke’s father Craig told PTBO Canada. He also mentioned that an adult tooth was growing behind the milk tooth for which it had to be extracted.

Luke broke the previous record of a 2.4 cm tooth which belonged to a 10-year-old from Ohio.

What are your thoughts on this record?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP