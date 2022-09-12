A butterfly is hidden among sunflowers in this brain teaser. Can you spot it?

Sometimes we scroll through our social media feeds, stumble upon a fun brain teaser, and end up spending several minutes solving them. Right? So if you are a brain teaser enthusiast, here's one that might intrigue you. It has sunflowers and animals, and you need to look for a tiny butterfly.

"Can you spot a butterfly amongst the sunflowers?" wrote Gergely Dudás, the Hungarian artist who also uses the name Dudolf, while sharing the brain teaser. It shows four animals enjoying inside what appears to be a field of sunflowers.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The post was shared on September 8 and has since received nearly 200 reactions, numerous comments and shares.

"It was hard... But I found it," commented a Facebook user. "I couldn't find the butterfly because I was too busy nose boop the cute cute little fury animals," shared another. "I got the butterfly," wrote a third. "I found it right away!" posted a fourth.

Those who have found the butterfly, you surely deserve a pat on your back as the butterfly is the same colour as sunflowers. We have provided an image highlighting the butterfly below for others who want to see the solution.

The image highlights the butterfly hidden among sunflowers and animals. (Gergely Dudás)

Were you able to find the butterfly among sunflowers and animals? If yes, how much time you took to spot it? The artist previously posted a challenge where users needed to find five seedless watermelons.