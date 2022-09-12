Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / A butterfly is hidden among sunflowers in this brain teaser. Can you spot it?

A butterfly is hidden among sunflowers in this brain teaser. Can you spot it?

trending
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:37 PM IST

The brain teaser posted on Facebook challenges people to spot a butterfly hidden among sunflowers and animals.

This brain teaser has a butterfly hidden among sunflowers. Can you spot it?(Facebook/@Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)
ByArfa Javaid

Sometimes we scroll through our social media feeds, stumble upon a fun brain teaser, and end up spending several minutes solving them. Right? So if you are a brain teaser enthusiast, here's one that might intrigue you. It has sunflowers and animals, and you need to look for a tiny butterfly.

"Can you spot a butterfly amongst the sunflowers?" wrote Gergely Dudás, the Hungarian artist who also uses the name Dudolf, while sharing the brain teaser. It shows four animals enjoying inside what appears to be a field of sunflowers.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The post was shared on September 8 and has since received nearly 200 reactions, numerous comments and shares.

"It was hard... But I found it," commented a Facebook user. "I couldn't find the butterfly because I was too busy nose boop the cute cute little fury animals," shared another. "I got the butterfly," wrote a third. "I found it right away!" posted a fourth.

Those who have found the butterfly, you surely deserve a pat on your back as the butterfly is the same colour as sunflowers. We have provided an image highlighting the butterfly below for others who want to see the solution.

The image highlights the butterfly hidden among sunflowers and animals.  (Gergely Dudás)

Were you able to find the butterfly among sunflowers and animals? If yes, how much time you took to spot it? The artist previously posted a challenge where users needed to find five seedless watermelons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
its viral optical illusion
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP