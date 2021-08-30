A Celebration Of The Millennium

Celebrated every year

Flowers and decorations adorned the path of the tyrant King Kamsa’s sister, Devaki who was getting married to the Yadava prince, Vasudeva. When all the rituals were over, a loud voice resonated from heaven that announced Kamsa’s death at the hands of Devaki’s eighth child. Furious at this, Kamsa immediately imprisoned Devaki and her husband. Whenever a child was born, he would immediately kill the child. After waiting for several years, finally, the eighth child was born in the form of Krishna in the laps of Devaki.

Fearing that Kamsa would kill Krishna as well, Vasudeva exchanged the baby with another one. Amidst thunder and furious rain, Vasudeva decided to take Krishna away from the dungeon to somewhere where he would be safe. At the stroke of midnight, the gates of the dungeon opened magically, and guards suddenly went into a deep sleep. Carrying the baby in a basket, Vasudeva walked through the sea with a humongous snake protecting him from the heavy rain and thunder.

They soon reached Mathura where Nanda and his wife, Yashoda resided. Giving away the baby with tears in his eyes to Nanda and Yashoda who raised Krishna as their son, he left for his wife. This beautiful legend of Krishna’s birth is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami.

Celebrated in August, the birthday of the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Krishna is celebrated with great pomp and show. Laced with a variety of functions like Rasa Lila, devotional singing, fasts, Ratri Jagaran, Mahotsav, Janmashtami is a full package of entertainment and fun. Celebrated in a variety of states like Manipur, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and many other, several countries outside India also celebrate this festival with love and devotion.

Every community celebrates Janmashtami in different ways. Yet some common rituals are followed everywhere. Just like the famous chariot festival that takes place in Odisha, the devotees of Krishna also make huge chariots in the name of Lord Krishna and conduct huge processions that are followed by thousands of devotees. Adorable idols of baby Krishna are made home. People lovingly call it Laddoo Gopala.

The temples in India resonate with mantras, aarti, shlokas, and pujas that are conducted by a group of priests along with all the elaborate rituals. Devotees also stay awake till midnight celebrating Ratri Jagaran where they pray to Lord Krishna. All the premises including houses, temples, and other religious places are decorated with jhankis, tableau, and baby idols of Lord Krishna.

Along with strict fasts, night-long rituals are also conducted where the devotees would sing devotional songs for the Krishna and do traditional dances that the gopis used to perform upon the tune of Krishna’s bansuri.

One of the most entertaining events of all is Dahi Handi. When Krishna was a toddler, he along with his friends would form human pyramids to break the pots filled with butter and curd. Sent on earth to kill the tyrant King Kamsa, Krishna defied almost every rule that was made by him. In the village of Vrindavan, even when the milk products were in ample supply, the children were outrightly denied the nourishment upon King Kamsa’s orders. To defy him, Krishna would form human pyramids with his friends and steal the milk products from the pots that hung from the ceiling. Thus, he was given the name of Makhanchor by all the Vrindavan Vaasis.

In modern times, the participants would enact Krishna and his friends and participate in Dahi Handi competitions where the pots are sometimes filled with numerous delicacies and prize money. The participants are known by the name of Govinda or Govinda Pathak and the entire group together is known as a Mandal.

Just before celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna, he is given a traditional bath with water from the holy river of the Ganges and milk. He is also studded with beautiful outfits and ornaments like flower tiara, anklets, bangles, and his most enchanting instrument, the flute or bansuri. Many sweet delicacies made up of milk and milk products are also offered to Laddu Gopal.

When all the fun and frolic finally come to an end, Krishna Janmashtami leaves a permanent mark of love and devotion in the hearts of the devotees. Born on an unilluminated, blustery, and stormy night, Krishna not only saved Mathura from his tyrant uncle but showed the path of dharma to many in the famous mythologies.

We don’t know if he would read this article, but we can’t forget to wish one of the most adorable gods of Hindu mythology and the most endearing chocolaty son on his birthday.

This was story was first published on This Day.app.

