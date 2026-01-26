A chance encounter on flight gave this Indian Google employee a 2nd family in Japan

An Indian Google employee has shared the heartwarming story of how a chance encounter on a flight gave him a second family in Japan. Raj Dabre, a Senior Research Scientist at Google Research Australia, revealed the tale in an X post that is going viral online. Raj Dabre says a chance encounter with a Japanese couple gave him a second family (X/@prajdabre)

He opened his recollections with an intriguing sentence: “I have a Japanese mom and dad!” Dabre then went on to reveal how he met a Japanese couple on a flight that became his second family.

A chance encounter in 2019 “In 2019, I was on my flight back to India and unfortunately I was recovering from a bad bout of influenza,” said the Google Australia research scientist, who previously worked with NICT Japan. Despite feeling unwell, he boarded the flight, where he was seated next to a Japanese couple in their 70s. The couple was on their way to Thailand.

Dabre noticed that the Japanese man was struggling with the inflight entertainment system. “He wanted Japanese subtitles and asked the cabin attendant for help. Unfortunately he barely spoke English and the cabin attendant was having a hard time understanding his request,” he recalled.

Dabre told the flight attendant that he would be happy to help, and soon got the subtitles working.

“He gave me business card” He thought that would be the end of his interaction with the Japanese couple. He was wrong. After he fixed the entertainment system, the couple started chatting with Dabre.

“He asked why I could speak Japanese so well. We got talking and spoke for more or less the whole flight,” Dabre recalled.