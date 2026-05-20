‘A flat worth crores has zero value’: Noida man calls city life ‘hell’ despite luxury amenities

A Noida man has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he believes living in a high-rise society, despite its luxury amenities, can feel suffocating and stressful.

A Noida man said a costly flat had no value for him as he praised village life for clean air and low expenses.(Instagram/zorbathezenn)

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(Also read: Internet reacts to ₹6.5 crore 3BHK on Bengaluru’s Miller’s Road: ‘I’ll never be able to afford this’)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Puneet Jindal, shared a video in which he first showed the facilities inside his society, including a swimming pool, club, sports areas, steam bath, sauna and yoga space. However, he soon explained why these features, according to him, do not make up for the everyday discomforts of city life.

‘A flat worth crores has zero value’

“I am sharing my experience. A flat worth crores has zero value, zero in my eyes. I don't know about your point of view,” Jindal said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} He then pointed towards the society’s amenities and added, “Let me show you some good things first. Look, this swimming pool is built. This is a very wonderful club built inside my society. Like, there is volleyball, basketball, cricket, it's pretty good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then pointed towards the society’s amenities and added, “Let me show you some good things first. Look, this swimming pool is built. This is a very wonderful club built inside my society. Like, there is volleyball, basketball, cricket, it's pretty good.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, his tone changed as he described the problems he faces inside the flat. “Why this feels like hell, let me start telling you a bit of the story behind it,” he said, explaining that the open kitchen spreads smells across the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, his tone changed as he described the problems he faces inside the flat. “Why this feels like hell, let me start telling you a bit of the story behind it,” he said, explaining that the open kitchen spreads smells across the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My wife is tempering the food. And the problem with me is, it has already spread now. I normally sit here. I come out and sit here. I meditate here. Sneeze after sneeze starts,” he said. ‘No such thing as fresh air here’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My wife is tempering the food. And the problem with me is, it has already spread now. I normally sit here. I come out and sit here. I meditate here. Sneeze after sneeze starts,” he said. ‘No such thing as fresh air here’ {{/usCountry}}

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Jindal also spoke about foul smell from the toilet area and heat generated by air conditioners in the building. “Everyone's AC is running, brother. This whole place becomes a furnace, brother. There is no such thing as fresh air here,” he said.

He further argued that many people spend their entire lives repaying home loans in big cities. “A 20-year loan... from morning till evening, you have to do an 8, 10-hour job. 50, 60, 70% of your salary goes into the loan. You are at risk. You are a slave,” he said.

(Also read: Man shares life inside ‘smallest apartment in Paris’, climbs 134 steps daily with no lift)

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Comparing city life with village living, he added that clean air, low rent and a slower lifestyle make rural areas far more peaceful. “If you are earning 25,000 in a village and earning 1 lakh in a city, keep in mind, it is equal,” he said. “According to me, living in a city is a hellish life.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip has amassed several reactions. One user wrote, “He has a point. Big societies look beautiful from outside, but everyday life can be very uncomfortable.” Another said, “City life gives opportunities, but peace is definitely missing.” A third commented, “Not everyone can move to a village, but the loan pressure is real.” Another user wrote, “Fresh air has become a luxury in big cities.” One person added, “This is why people are slowly choosing smaller towns.” Another said, “Luxury amenities cannot replace mental peace.” A user also commented, “The comparison between ₹25,000 in a village and ₹1 lakh in a city is actually very practical.”

(Also read: ‘ ₹80K rent for 2BHK in Bandra’: Mumbai woman says her apartment feels ‘priceless’ despite high rent)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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