AB de Villiers plays gully cricket with fans in Mumbai. Videos go viral

South African legend AB de Villiers landed in India on November 3 to meet RCB management in Bangalore and to discuss his future with the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 auction. He also met Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to interview him but ended up ‘listening and taking it all in’. Amid this, several videos of AB de Villiers playing gully cricket with his fans in Mumbai are doing the rounds on social media and have kept netizens hooked to their screens.

“AB de Villiers playing street cricket with fans in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai,” read the caption of the video posted on Twitter by a user Mufaddal Vohra. This clip shows AB de Villiers, dressed in a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, surrounded by fans. He is seen practising a shot before stepping forward and hitting the ball perfectly.

Watch the video below:

In a separate Twitter thread with four videos, de Villiers is wicket-keeping and batting. The former South Africa skipper is also seen with a cricket ball in his hand. The thread was shared by a Twitter user who uses the handle @ineffable_1817.

Watch the videos below:

The videos soon gained traction online, and netizens were quick enough to react to the videos.

“Playing with Kohli fans,” posted an individual with a smiling emoticon. “Cricketer with zero haters,” wrote another. “The man who played at Eden Gardens, MCG and Lords, playing gully cricket in India. He’s none other than our ABD,” shared a third. “Love you man. Mr 360 degree,” expressed a fourth.

