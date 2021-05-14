Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

A happy doggo can bring a smile to just about anyone’s face. This video, that’s going viral on social media all over again, features one such happy doggo. And his energy and demeanour will likely make you smile, or even bring you happy tears.

The video has been shared on both Twitter and Reddit. “This abandoned pup spent his youth on the streets, this was his first night home. He’s the bestest boy,” says the caption posted on Reddit along with the video not unlike the one on Twitter.

The clip shows the good boy sitting on his new bed excitedly looking around his new home as his humans speak to him. His tail continues to wag throughout the duration of the video.

The Reddit user who posted the video added in the comments section that the clip was shared by another Reddit user foxreina. Turns out the video was earlier shared some eight months ago. The Reddit user who is this dog’s human explained the pupper’s rescue story.

Well Chester sure is a good boy and his video has brought smiles to many. Some even teared up looking at the doggo’s reaction.

“It's like he desperately wants to hide his emotions but his tail is doing all the talking,” commented an individual. “This handsome doggo deserves all the hugs and kisses in the world!” reacted another. We agree.

“Dogs are one of the biggest blessings that we as humans have. You can’t convince me otherwise,” commented a Twitter user.

