Abhijeet Dipke claims hacking attempt on Cockroach Janta Party Instagram account

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), claimed that hacking attempts were made on the outfit’s Instagram page. This came hours after CJP crossed BJP’s number of followers on Insta.

Abhijeet Dipke's post claiming hacking attempts on CJP's Instagram account has prompted varied responses. (X/@abhijeet_dipke)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Now attempts being made to hack Instagram,” Dipke tweeted. He shared a screenshot of a message from the Meta-owned social media platform.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke reacts as Cockroach Janta Party’s X profile gets withheld in India

“Hi abhijeetdipke, Sorry to hear you're having trouble logging into Instagram. We got a message that you forgot your password. If this was you, you can get right back into your account or reset your password now,” it reads.

The message has two options: “Login as abhijeetdipke” and “Reset your password”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The post prompted a series of reactions on social media. An individual expressed, “We survive every attack. We are Cockroach.” Another added, “How to prevent this? Should we raise our voice on a global platform?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post prompted a series of reactions on social media. An individual expressed, “We survive every attack. We are Cockroach.” Another added, “How to prevent this? Should we raise our voice on a global platform?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: What is Cockroach Janta Party? 5 things about the ‘voice of lazy and unemployed’

A third commented, “Update the password to at least 50 characters and don't tell anyone. Your first priority is to protect all these.” A fourth wrote, “This is seriously so annoying, and my head is paining seeing the state of our youth!!!”

In a previous tweet, Dipke shared that CJP’s X account was withheld in India.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The official website describes it as the “voice of the lazy and unemployed”. It further states, “A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm.”

Abhijeet Dipke's reaction to X account row:

Abhijeet Dipke shared a screenshot informing that CJP’s X account has been withheld in India. The founder wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” The message appearing on the screenshot read, “Account withheld. @CJP 2029 has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

The outfit, however, has opened a new X account “@Cockroachjanta6”. The bio of the new X profile reads, “Cockroach Janata Party. Against corruption & unemployment. Voice of frustrated Indian youth.”

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist. completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune and then relocated to the US for higher education. He recently graduated from Boston University with a master’s degree in Public Relations.