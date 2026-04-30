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‘AC, swimming pool, washing machine’: African student’s AMU poll speech in Hindi draws massive cheers

The clip, recorded during campaigning features a student identified as Ayyuba, whose  speech quickly caught attention online.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 01:14 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A student election campaign at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has gone viral on social media after a video showed an African student making unusually ambitious promises during his speech. The clip, recorded during campaigning for a representative post at Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, features a student identified as Ayyuba, whose energetic speech in Hindi quickly caught attention online.

African student’s AMU poll speech in Hindi draws massive cheers. (Instagram@ amucollaboration)

In the video, Ayyuba addressed students with confidence and humour while outlining his manifesto. Among his most talked-about promises was providing tea three times a day for all students in the hall if elected. He also spoke about practical and exaggerated proposals, including starting a metro service between the hostel and college due to the distance.

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with users sharing humour and surprise over the bold promises. Many found the speech entertaining and praised the confidence of the student. Some users wrote, “Hamara neta kaisa ho ayyuba jaisa ho.”

Others focused on the “3 time chai” promise, calling it the most powerful part of the speech. One user commented, “3 time chaii was powerful.”

However, some viewers questioned the feasibility of the promises, especially the installation of ACs, washing machines, and a swimming pool. A user wrote, “Ac aur washing machine ye kuch zyada na hogaya."

The video continues to circulate widely, drawing mixed reactions across platforms.

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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