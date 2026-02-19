Actor Sahiba Bali flags washroom cleanliness at AI Summit in Delhi: ‘AI can’t clean bathrooms’

Bali, who has nearly 900,000 Instagram followers, attended the AI summit currently underway in the capital. During the event, she posted a story that read, “Bathroom break out the summit because AI can’t clean bathrooms here,” suggesting she had stepped outside the main venue area due to the condition of the washrooms.

An Instagram Story shared by actor and influencer Sahiba Bali during the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi has sparked debate on social media about basic facilities at high-profile international events.

Screenshots of the story have since circulated widely across social media platforms, including X, where users amplified her remarks and began discussing hygiene standards at large conferences and international gatherings.

Several users argued that an event hosting global delegates should ensure basic amenities such as clean washrooms.

One comment read, “Imagine not having clean washrooms at the international AI summit with people from all over the world,” while another asked, “What’s the point if we can’t have clean toilets at international summits?”

Some users also described the situation as embarrassing for the country’s image. “Even the washrooms at an international AI summit with guests from around the world are unhygienic. This shows poor management,” one user wrote.

“Imagine global guests here and we can’t even manage basic hygiene. What an embarrassment for India on the world stage,” commented another.

AI Summit chaos Meanwhile, the summit has faced criticism on other fronts as well. On its opening day, attendees reported that food counters were accepting only cash, with no option for card or UPI payments. Several participants pointed out the irony of a flagship artificial intelligence event operating without digital payment facilities or reliable WiFi, despite being held under the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India initiative.

The summit also faced criticism after Noida-based Galgotas University presented a Chinese robodog as its own. The Centre asked, then forced the university to vacate its stall at the expo, warning that exhibitors must not display others' items as their own.

As the row continued to escalate, Galgotias University issued a clarification and apologised for the “confusion” at the AI Impact Summit. It said that its representative, professor Neha Singh, was "ill-informed", and blamed her and her “enthusiasm of being on camera”.