Actor Sonu Sood pets street dog, requests people to shower love on them. Watch viral video

Actor Sonu Sood's name is synonymous with aiding those in dire need. From responding to tweets and helping people during unprecedented times to assisting underprivileged students in completing their education, Sonu Sood has made sure to ease the struggles of as many people as possible. Well known for his philanthropic work, the actor is also an animal lover, and this viral video perfectly captures that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu Sood shared the video on Instagram with his 18.5 million followers. "All Love," wrote Sonu Sood while sharing the video with a dog and a heart emoticon. The clip shows actor Sonu Sood sitting on a railway station bench and petting a street dog. He then requests people to be kind towards them and shower them with love. The actor also expressed his desire to take the stray dog with him. "The best thing is, wherever you come across them and if you show love to these animals, they will always respond," says Sonu Sood in the viral video.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has raked up more than 5.8 million views and over 1.1 million likes. It has also received several comments.

"Such a kind-hearted person Sonu ji is," posted an Instagram user. "Animal Lover!" commented another. "I am a dog lover," wrote a third with heart emoticons. "Hey, wow! So nice reel," shared a fourth. Many also posted heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.