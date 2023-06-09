Ad gives gloomy twist to nursery rhymes to shed light on climate change

Climate change not only harms animals and birds but also wreaks havoc on the livelihood of people. There are numerous factors that adds on to the increasing problem of climate change. Highlight that, Tata Tea came up with a hard hitting advertisement. In the ad, they gave a grim twist to some of the popular nursery rhymes to talk about the reality of climate change. The image shows snippets from the ad about climate change. (YouTube/@JaagoRe)

The video is posted on the official YouTube channel of Tata Tea that is called Jaago Re. It is the slogan of the tea brand’s cause marketing initiative. “Tata Tea Jaago Re is back with a new communication to invoke public consciousness to fight climate change, depicting how the favourite poems of our times may look very different for our children if we don’t act now to fight climate change!” they wrote as they posted the video.

The ad opens to show parents gathered in a hall to listen to poetries by school kids. However, when the little ones start telling the thought-provoking poems they are left stunned.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on June 3. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Truly an eye opener,” wrote a YouTube user. “Wow, just wow,” joined another. “The most worthiest ad,” posted a third.