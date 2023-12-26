Adam Gilchrist trolls Ravi Shastri, leaves Michael Vaughan in splits. Watch

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, in a conversation with ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, poked fun at Ravi Shastri for wearing a Ferrari cap. But why? Gilchrist recalled how Shastri boasted about being the 'Ambassador of Audi' and later was seen wearing the cap of a different car brand. Adam Gilchrist in conversation with Michael Vaughan.

In a video shared by Club Prairie Fire, Gilchrist is talking about the 1985 World Championship of Cricket. He recounted the moment Shastri was presented with the first-ever 'GoldAudi,' after he won the tournament's Player of the Year title. Gilchrist described the incident as 'hilarious'as Shastritook the vehicle for a spin with the rest of the Indian teamsitting inside and on top of the car. He further revealed that they recently showed the footage of the incident to Shastri.

"Shastri proudly said that it was the first ever Audi in India, he took it back (to India) and the Government waived any excise duty on it. He still proudly says to this day 'I'm an Audi Ambassador'" said Gilchrist in the video.

But soon after their conversation, Shastri was photographed with the Fox News commentary team, while he wassporting a Ferrari cap.

In the caption of the post, Club Prairie Fire wrote, "Everyone keep an eye on Ravi Shastri to see what cap he wears in the coverage this week."

