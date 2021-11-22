Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adele reunites with teacher while performing on stage, shares tweet that’s viral

Adele also posted a few images of her performance in her tweet.
The image shows Adele during her performance.(Twitter/@Adele)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Many people are thankful to their teachers, mainly that one special person who inspired and nurtured them. Reuniting with such teachers is often a moving experience. That is what happened with singer Adele while she was performing for her show An Evening With Adele in UK. During the event, she reunited with her English teacher. She shared a post about the moment and it’s now going all kinds of viral.

“Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven,” she tweeted along with a few images.

That is not all, a video posted on the official Twitter handle of ITV also showcases the singer’s interaction with her teacher. “We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion!” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show Adele engaged in a conversation with actor Emma Thompson. The actor asks the singer about the person who supported and inspired her. In response, Adele talks about Chestnut Grove Academy English teacher, Ms McDonald.

The surprise came after Adele finished her piece and the teacher emerged from amid the audience. What happened next was an emotional reunion of the duo.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on this interaction?

