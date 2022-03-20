Adorable baby girl gets shocked on seeing a dinosaur on TV for first time. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos where adorable little kids see and learn about new things in the sweetest of ways. These are the videos that often make netizens go ‘aww’ repeatedly. A similar kind of video has recently been posted on Reddit that shows how a little girl reacts when she gets to see the first dinosaur of her life.

But of course, this whole interaction is limited to the little girl in her room and the television set that she can be seen looking at. The video opens to show the television playing some good old Jurassic Park. The original poster, the girl’s parent, even takes to the comments section in order to write, “This film holds up so well, brings back so many memories.”

The girl can be seen looking at the television screen, with an open mouth that simply refuses to close! Her reaction by the end of the video will simply make your day. The caption to this video reads, “My 2 year old daughter’s reaction to her first dinosaur.” The caption was also complete with a dinosaur emoji.

We won't give away too much and let you have a look at this hilarious video for yourself:

This adorable video was posted on the subReddit r/MadeMeSmile 11 hours ago and it has so far garnered more than 3,000 upvotes. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at or relating to this cute video of the baby girl.

A Redditor took to the comments section in order to write, “You just made my whole day better! Thanks. Give yourself a pat on the back.” “I loved dinosaurs so much at that age. Thanks for bringing me back,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “I felt exactly the same the first time I saw this movie. And I was 18.”

What are your thoughts on this cute and funny video?