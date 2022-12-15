Home / Trending / Adorable baby observing his mother's dental procedure will make you say aww

Published on Dec 15, 2022 08:35 AM IST

A sweet video shows a baby with down syndrome checking upon its mother in a dental procedure.

Adorable baby checking upon its mother during dental procedure.(Instagram/@Majically)
ByVrinda Jain

Spending time with children is one of the best things that one gets to do. They are playful and joyful, and one gets to make a lot of memories that one can make. Recently, an adorable video of a child with down syndrome sitting with her mother during her dental procedure is melting hearts online.

In a video shared by Instagram page @majically, you can see a woman in the middle of a dental procedure. Upon her, her child is sitting and carefully watching the dentist do her work. The doctor seems to be amused and happy with the child carefully noticing everything.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has been liked 5000 times and has many reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "So Precious. Mum, you have got a cute boy." A second person added, "

Precious little Angel mom's little helper." A third person commented, "Cute child and special moment — period. " "This is priceless," added a fourth person. Many other Instagram users have reacted using heart and smiley emojis.

down syndrome baby viral
