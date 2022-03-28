Adorable baby stops crying as soon as mom plays AP Dhillon's Excuses. Watch

Babies have a mind of their own and won't settle for anything other than what they want at the very moment. This is especially true in cases when they start crying and simply won't stop until something very specific happens. This video that has been posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a moment where a baby stops crying, all thanks to the hit song Excuses by AP Dhillon.

The text insert in the video reads, “The magic of AP Dhillon.” It has been uploaded with a caption that reads, “Your music works like a charm on my baby. Keep singing ..keep rocking.” The caption was complete with two heart emojis. The poster also tagged artists AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill in the caption, along with hashtags like #apdhillon #apdhillonexcuses #viralvideos #viralreels and the like.

The video has been posted on the Instagram page of a makeup blogger named Shelly, who is based in Noida, India. She takes to this account in order to post videos related to make up, style and even her adorable baby that gets thousands of views. Her baby's name is Tavishi Gupta and she was born in October, 2021.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than five hours ago and since then, has garnered several many from people who couldn't stop adoring the little cutie. It has also received more than 3,000 views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Hahaha.. Super cute.” It was accompanied by some heart and kissing face emojis. “Tavishi is a true Punjabi at heart,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Same did for my baby as well.”

