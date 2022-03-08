Adorable baby triplets follow dad around, do just as he does. Watch cute video

As children, it is many people’s wish to do and be exactly like their parents. And when babies or toddlers look at what their parents are doing, it is a very common incidence that they will copy exactly that, in the cutest way ever. In this video that was posted on Instagram, viewers can see how three adorable baby triplets are doing just this. There is a good chance that this video of these cute babies will make you say ‘aww,’ and that too, several times.

The video opens to show an indoor setting where a man is walking up with a mop in order to clean the house. Towards the left of the frame, one can notice an open door through which some light is coming in. But not just light, there are three very adorable babies who can be spotted right there. The three of them shakily walk towards the right, just behind their dad. What is interesting to note about this video is that the three babies walk almost equidistant to each other.

The babies also do this in pretty much the exact same pace at which their dad can be seen walking. This cute baby video was uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “These boys LOVE their dada. Whatever he is doing, they have to do. Hopefully they will always be this interested in cleaning the house.” The caption is complete with a face with tongue out emoji.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram a bit more than four days ago and has already received more than 18,000 likes on it. It has also received various comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring this cute little incidence.

“Lovely,” commented an Instagram user. “This just made my day,” complimented another individual. “OMG how cute, like little ducklings,” commented a third. “No words for how cute this is,” posted another. A fifth comment reads, “Their precious little walks.”

What are your thoughts on this video of baby triplets?

