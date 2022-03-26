Adorable cat shows how to ‘pounce into the weekend'. Watch and learn

Cat videos are super sweet to watch. Those are the clips that often make people’s day brighter. If you are someone who loves seeing those clips, then here is a video that may leave you very happy. The share may also teach you a thing or two about how to ‘pounce’ into the weekend.

The video shows a cat named Bowie. The bio of the Instagram page dedicated to the kitty explains that the furry creature is having “Pet friendly adventures in CA, USA. ”

“Wait for it...Pounce into the weekend with Bowie, who loves a good game of hide-and-seek or a playful attack,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video is posted by Instagram on their official Insta page. They shared the video has a part of their #WeeklyFluff series.

The clip opens to show the cat partially hiding beneath a shark-shaped bed. The furry creature keeps on staring at the camera for some moments and then it does this. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the video as accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted many to share various comments.

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “The cutest thing I have seen today!” posted another. Many showcased their reactions by sharing heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

