Adorable cubs hitch a ride on mama bear’s back in Nilgiris. Watch

Cue your “awws” as that is what you will be inclined to say after watching a wholesome video of a mama bear and her two adorable cubs. Shared on Twitter, the video may leave you with a huge smile on your face. There is a chance that you will be tempted to watch it more than once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on Twitter. She works as the Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests for Tamil Nadu government. Hence, her handle is filled with various posts that showcase different kinds of wild animals and bird.

She shared the video of the bear with a simple caption. “Bear Cubs hitch a Ride on Mom's Back in Nilgiris. Most adorable,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon. She also added “Video – shared.”

The wonderful video opens to show a mama bear standing with her two cubs in the middle of a road against a picturesque background. Within moments, the two little ones are seen climbing onto their mother’s back one by one. The video ends with the bear walking away with two cubs on her back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 5. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 42,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the beautiful moment showcased in the clip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Great moment Supriya, thank you for sharing,” posted a Twitter user. “Lovely,” expressed another. “So cute,” posted a third. “Wow that's awesome,” wrote a fourth. A few also shared their reactions through heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON