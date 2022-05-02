Adorable dog goes on the slide by himself. Watch endearing video

Man’s best friends, dogs can brighten up our day with their naughty antics and sweet tricks. Here’s one such dog named Doodle. In a heart-warming video watch Doodle, a Beagle climb up the ladder of a slide to enjoy the swing set all by himself. Doodle’s video has amassed more than three million views and 1500 comments on Instagram Reels since it was posted.

Doodle has charmed millions of viewers with his incredible vigour and fearlessness. The caption of the video says, “I did it without help and training. BCZ (because) I want to slide. It’s not a difficult task for me”.

He can be seen wearing a blue jacket in the video and the doggo sure seems content while sliding down.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted a week ago on the Instagram handle @beaglethedoodle. A rising star in the ‘Dogs of Instagram’ family, he has garnered over nine thousand followers on his growing Instagram handle. Comments on the cute video go from, “This made my day” to another Instagram user commenting, “Clever fellow”. A third comment says “Give him belly rubs on my behalf”.

In another video posted on the dog’s page, Doodle can be seen courteously waiting in line for his turn to climb up the slide. Children also can be seen patiently giving ample space to the dog to let him slide down comfortably.

Netizens have been gushing over the dog’s adventures in the playground and cannot seem to have enough of his videos.