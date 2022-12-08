Adorable golden retriever stops it's 'dadi' from leaving. Watch

Some may say that dogs or animals in general might not understand what their human says or does. But in many cases that might not be true. In fact, there have been several instances where dogs have understood the emotions and actions of their owners. And a recent video shows something just like that. In a video shared by Instagram user @thepawsomelifeofmurphy, you can see a golden retriever trying to stop a woman from leaving home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The adorable video shows a woman packing her bags to leave for her home. So, when the dog realises that she might be leaving, it comes to her and tries to stop her. The retriever jumps on her and holds her hand.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than six lakh times and has several comments.

An Instagram user wrote, "They always know. My dogs knows when the bags are packed, and he walks around the house all panicked." A second person added, "This is so cute and sweet. Dogs are the best." A third person wrote. "Dogs are so cute."