Adorable Jack Russell dog plays fetch with himself in viral video. Watch

An old video of a Jack Russell dog playing fetch all by himself is going viral again on social media and is bound to uplift your mood almost instantly. The joy-filled clip was uploaded on YouTube by user Mark Watts-Jones in 2011, who wrote a descriptive description outlining details about the dog and where the video was captured. "Super clever Jack Russell dog plays fetch with himself up and down some steps in London, UK. The dog's name is Sid Russell. Sid drops a ball at the top of the steps, chases it as it drops, takes it back to the top then let's go again. Sid really enjoys doing this! Sid is owned by Roland Muldoon," he wrote while posting the video.

The video went viral again after being uploaded on Twitter by a user who goes by Tansu YEĞEN. "Don't let your happiness be dependent on another person," reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The video shows the dog named Sid dropping the ball at the top of the stairs and chasing it to fetch it. As the video progresses, he is seen taking it back to the top and dropping it again.

Watch the viral video that shows a dog playing fetch by himself here:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has so far accumulated more than 9.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing.

"Wise words. Never let someone else control your happiness," commented an individual. "What is even more impressive about this is that the dog has found out how hard the ball needs to be pushed so (s)he has enough time to get ready at the bottom of the stairs to catch it!" remarked another. "This is beautiful, this little boy is pretty smart, I love it," wrote a third. "You know I feel so relaxed after watching this video and I lost my stress thanks," expressed a fourth.