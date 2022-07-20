Adorable Labrador dog gets treated like a royal. Watch cute video

There are times when you stumble across heartwarming videos while scrolling on social media. And, such content makes your day brighter. Just like this video shared on Instagram. The video shows how different people treat their dogs, and the video is winning hearts online. It may win yours too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a Labrador named Magnus. "Which type of dog owner are you?" reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video is a compilation of how different people treat their dogs. It opens up to show how normal people treat their dogs vs how the person in the video treats his dog.

Watch the adorable video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgMdGP-AXjy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Since being shared 17 hours ago, the video has accumulated 2.6 lakh views. It has also amassed 25,900 likes. The clip has also received comments from individuals and pages dedicated to dogs.

"Defo the second!" commented an Instagram page dedicated to a doggo named Bruno. "I wanna be Magnus," expressed another Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "My mom wants to join," shared a third doggo page on Instagram. "Love it," wrote an individual. "Wearing a robe, so cute!" shared another with several emojis. "I’m Labrador life. Magnus deserves to be pampered because he works hard," expressed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}