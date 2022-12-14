Adorable pic of man protecting a child from rains will tug at your heartstrings

There are many wholesome moments and pictures that we find on the internet. And the best part about such content is that it never fails to make us smile. Recently an image of a man protecting a child from rainfall has warmed the heart of the internet.

Dr Ajayita shared the post on December 13. It showed an image of a man riding a motorcycle while shielding his child from the rain with his jacket. While they waited in the pouring rain for traffic to clear, the child curled up inside her man's jacket. In the post's caption, Dr Ajayita wrote, "Dads are underrated!"

Take a look at the adorable post here:

This picture was shared one day back. Since being uploaded on the social media site, it has been liked 3700 times and has many reactions.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Sacrifices are not counted made by father...being a father of 10-year-old child I can relate myself to this pic." A second person added, "What a sweet heart melting, affectionate photo. " A third person said, "Fathers are umbrellas ... they protect from all adversity. Even when they get old. I lost my father 4 yrs back, and not one day did I not miss him. And felt powerless."