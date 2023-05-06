Adorable pictures of Prince Louis at King Charles’ coronation
Prince Louis attended the coronation of King Charles with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
King Charles III was officially crowned on May 6 at an historic event that took place at Westminster Abbey. Expectedly, pictures and videos from the ceremony have flooded the Internet. Amid those, there are some images of Prince Louis, youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, that have left people saying aww. The pictures capture different moments of the five-year-old royal at his grandfather’s coronation.
Here is a sweet image where the young prince is seen making a funny face while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. His sister Princess Charlotte, and parents Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, are also seen standing beside him.
In this cute picture, Britain's Prince Louis is seen yawning while travelling in a coach. It was captured near Buckingham Palace.
Prince Louis is seen showing something to his sister Princess Charlotte at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, in Westminster Abbey.
This picture captures an adorable playful moment of Prince Louis while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Here is an image where the young prince is seen waving at people while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation.
Prince Louis wore an outfit by Dege and Skinner for the coronation, reports People. He wore a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic that had special lace work embellishment on the collar, fonts, and cuffs. He also wore a black leg garment complete with Garter Blue stripe.
He visited the ceremony with his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Throughout the ceremony, the young prince was seen holding hands with his big sister Princess Charlotte.