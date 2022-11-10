Adorable video of monkeys jumping in a pool will amuse you. Watch

Are you someone who loves watching animal videos? Well, your social media must be filled with videos of them. Adorable animal videos capture our attention and always make us smile. A recent video of monkeys is doing rounds on the internet. Monkeys are known to be mischievous and can be seen playing around in several clips; this video shows exactly that. In the video shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden, you can see a bunch of monkeys playing in the pool. They can be seen jumping one after another in the pool and swimming in it. The caption of the video read, "Monkeys having fun."

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed 1.5 million times, and many Twitter users have liked and commented on the video as well. One Twitter user wrote, "Love how they wait to make sure it's clear before jumping!" A second person added, "So cute .. not jostling & patiently waiting for the water to clear out before the jump. Safety first." A third person said, "Hence the term 'monkeying around.' Lovely to see our distant cousins have fun." Some others have reacted using laughing emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON