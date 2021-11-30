Adorably playful penguins have fun bursting bubbles. Watch cute video

Kids - and sometimes adults too - love blowing bubbles and popping them. The cute little Humboldt penguins in this video, shared on Facebook, are seen pretty doing the same. There is a chance that the video will leave you very happy.

Posted on the official Facebook page of the Oregon Zoo, this short video footage is enough to bring a smile to almost anybody's face. “No bubble is safe!”, reads the caption.

In the video, the cute flightless birds are seen waddling around trying their level best to pop every single bubble that floats around them with their beaks. The video also ends on a hilarious note.

Watch the fun animal video right here:

Since being posted on November 22, this video has raked in more than 42,000 likes and several comments from people.

The Zoo itself took to the comments section to inform viewers more about these cute creatures. They wrote, “Using their wings as flippers and their webbed feet to steer, Humboldt penguins can swim up to 30 miles an hour and dive about 100 feet. And they'll dive on land for bubbles too!”

Another individual shared a beautiful memory when they posted, “This brought back memories. I blew bubbles for my dog, Jack, every day at 4:30 pm for over 14 years. It was our favorite time of day and his tail wagged constantly. What a sweetheart.” Another commented. “What a lovely game for them.”

What were your favourite games to play with bubbles?