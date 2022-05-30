Affectionate kitten climbs on woman’s head, her reaction is hilarious. Watch

Do you think cats aren’t very loving pets? Well, this video may prompt you to think otherwise. It shows an adorable and rather affectionate kitten who feels the need to be in contact with her human - even if it means sitting on top of their head.

This sweet video was shared on an Instagram page called ‘kittyboyandfriends’. The page features several videos of cats and kittens and is a treat for anyone who loves such content. The Instagram page features the adventures of cats named Kitty Boy and Joey - and other cats and kittens who are fostered by their human.

This video shows a foster kitten named Cookie, who seems extremely attached to her foster mom. The kitten can be seen climbing on top of the woman’s head and trying to make itself feel comfortable sitting there. The woman, on the other hand, can’t stop laughing at the kitten’s antics.

“This is definitely a first for me… Cookie is hands down the most affectionate kitten I’ve ever fostered! He always wants to be near you… even if it means on top of your head,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the delightful video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has collected over 12,000 likes, along with several comments. While many have reacted to the video, some have shared similar instances they’ve had with their own cats.

“So adorable,” reacted an individual. “They climbed my ponytail last weekend as it dangled off the couch,” shared another. “Our first cat when he was a kitten tried that but soon found out he was much more comfortable snuggled in our laps,” added a third. “The cutest thing ever,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?